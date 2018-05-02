Evacuees in Woodlands County are slowly being allowed back home Wednesday.

Luc Mercier, a chief administrative officer with the county, said water has started to recede and some families are returning home.

The ice jam on the Athabasca River broke up and dissipated Tuesday in the Flats Road area in Whitecourt.

Mercier said three families will be able to go back home but people in the nine other properties must wait.

He said there’s significant damage to roads and the county is working to get them repaired.

It’s estimated it will take four to five days before people will be able to access the other properties.

A State of Local Emergency remains in effect as much of the roads are impassable and public safety is still a concern.

In the Fort Assiniboine area, the water has also receded and only one portion of the road is damaged.

As a result, the State of Local Emergency has been lifted.

Mercier said three of the four evacuated families have now been able to return home.