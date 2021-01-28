New research out of the University of Alberta shows top-level student athletes make mental health a priority.

The study followed six female athletes through the season – who were deemed to be excelling in both sport and mental wellness – and found in the off-season the athletes actively worked on strengthening their mental health.

An abstract from the study says, "In the pre-season, participants invested in their flourishing by making positive connections and planning their schedule."

Once the season started, the athletes focusing on maintaining their mental health by "managing their commitments, communicating with coaches and looking for positives."

And in the post-season, the study shows the participants took a break from the sport and reflected on the season.

One PhD candidate involved with the study said the main takeaway is that people, athletes or otherwise, need opportunities to take the time to tend to their mental health.

“If you're always being asked to work extra hours on weekends, it doesn't matter that you know going hiking in the mountains is good for your mental health,” Kurtis Pankow, of the kinesiology faculty's renowned sports psychology group, said in a news release.

The study states "these results reveal strategies that may help promote and protect mental health among student-athletes."