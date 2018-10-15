

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Starting Monday, all Albertans older than six months will be able receive the flu vaccine free of charge.

October 15 saw the launch of the province’s Influenza Immunization Program, which offers free vaccines through hundreds of Alberta Health Services (AHS) locations and qualifying pharmacists and physician offices.

“All of us have a role in reducing the spread of influenza,” said Health Minister Sarah Hoffman in a statement Friday.

“I encourage all Albertans to do their part and get immunized this season to help protect themselves, their families and communities from influenza.”

Influenza causes approximately 12,000 hospitalizations and 3,500 deaths in Canada every year. In Alberta last year, influenza put over 3,000 people in the hospital and killed 92 others.

The virus is spread through the air when a person coughs, sneezes, or even talks. Its symptoms can include a fever, runny nose, cough and headache.

Influenza also causes a higher risk of complications like pneumonia for children under six, pregnant women and seniors with pre-existing issues.

Health authorities suggest the best defense is the flu shot.

“Last season, influenza immunization cut Albertans’ risk for influenza by just over 40 per cent,” Dr. Christopher Sikora, the AHS acting senior medical officer of health, said on Friday.

“That’s great but last year’s immunization won’t protect you this season. You need this season’s immunization to be protected this season.”

The vaccine is available to all members of the public over six months old at AHS immunization clinics, as well as doctors’ offices and pharmacies accredited to vaccine Albertans five years of age and older.

More information on the program can be found here, or by calling Health Link at 811.