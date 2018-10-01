Albertans six months and older can start to get their flu shots on October 15.

The province is offering a four-strain flu vaccine to battle influenza—a virus that mainly affects the respiratory system and can cause serious illness and death, especially among pregnant women, young children and seniors.

According to Alberta Health Services, 29 per cent of Albertans received a flu shot in the 2017-18 season—tied with the third highest rate ever (2013-14).

There were 9,609 lab-confirmed influenza cases in the province last season—more than double compared to the previous year. AHS said 94 cases resulted in deaths, up from 54 in 2016-17.

“Getting immunized provides the best protection against influenza,” Health Minister Sarah Hoffman said in a press release. “With seniors, young children and Albertans with compromised immunity especially susceptible, I encourage everyone to get the flu vaccine to protect not only yourself, but others at risk of getting sick.”

For the 2018-19 season, pharmacies can now offer flu shots to people aged five and up.

AHS ordered enough vaccines to immunize 35 per cent of Albertans.

With files from Dan Grummett