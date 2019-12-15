EDMONTON -- As Canadians begin travelling for the holidays, they’re more protected from cancellations and delays starting Sunday.

New air passenger protections came into effect Dec. 15 entitling flyers to cash compensation when forced to change their travel plans.

The rules mean airlines are compelled to compensate customers for flight delays that are within their control and unrelated to safety. Compensation varies depending on the size of the airline and length of delay, but could result in up to $1,000 for delays longer than nine hours.

If a passenger chooses instead an alternative form of compensation, like a voucher or a rebate, it must have a higher value than the monetary amount and cannot expire.

And in cases of cancellation, airlines are required to ensure passengers reach their final destination, whether or not that means rebooking them on a competing company.

The legislation also means companies can’t separate youth under the age of 11 from their parents.

While the rules have been touted as benefitting Canadian flyers, one passenger advocate says passengers are being shortchanged.

“There’s no compensation if the delay is due to weather, which is fair,” Gábor Lukács commented.

But, he added, “There’s no compensation when the aircraft breaks down and that causes your flight to be delayed or cancelled.”

The Canadian Automobile Association is advising travellers to pay attention to their rights.

“Even in that situation where it's clear everyone is going to receive compensation, each individual traveller has to make their own individual claims with the airlines,” Kristine D’Arbelles said.

The first phase of the new CTA rules came into effect in July and rolled out new rules regarding, in part, tarmac delays, overbooking, and lost or damaged baggage.

Since then, airlines have had to pay up to $2,400 for involuntarily bumping customers, and up to $2,100 for lost or damaged bags.

With a report from CTV News Edmonton’s Sarah Plowman and files from CTVNews.ca