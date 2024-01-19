Foegele, Draisaitl lead the comeback as Oilers beat Kraken 4-2 for 12th straight win
The Edmonton Oilers' winning streak has reached a dynamic dozen.
Warren Foegele had two goals, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists, and the Oilers rebounded from another tough start to defeat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Thursday, extending their winning streak to a franchise-record 12 games.
Edmonton trailed 2-0 for the second game in a row, but fought its way out of the hole.
“I am happy we got the win. This group just keeps battling back and we were super calm. Hopefully we can continue this,” Foegele said. “Stu played a huge game again and that is what you need from your goaltender.”
Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner made 25 saves to improve to 16-2 in his last 18 games.
Zach Hyman also scored and Evander Kane had a pair of assists for the Oilers (25-15-1), who have gone 20-3-0 in their last 23 games. Edmonton tied the record for the longest winning streak by a Canadian team, set by the 1967-68 Montreal Canadiens.
It was also the eighth time the Oilers have come from behind to win during the 12-game streak.
“It's been a theme of this winning streak. We stay composed,” said Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm. “I feel like it hasn't really mattered if it's going into the third, going into the second, going to the last five minutes of the game… We find a way right now to stay in it and end up on the right side of things.”
Eeli Tolvanen and Jared McCann replied for the Kraken (19-17-9), who lost their third in a row during the tail end of a six-game road trip after managing a nine-game winning streak.
“Our first 20 was good and obviously the first 10 minutes of the second period was what cost us,” said Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol. “We weren’t as sharp as we needed to be and obviously gave up too much in that time span. We did push back after that, but we weren’t able to capitalize on what was a good start.”
Seattle started the scoring midway through the opening period as Tolvanen beat Skinner high to the glove side for his 12th of the season. It was the fifth straight game Edmonton allowed the first goal.
The Kraken went up 2-0 a few minutes later when McCann picked the top corner for his 18th after a giveaway by Kane created a two-on-one.
“We went into the second period with a 2-0 lead, and I think we felt too comfortable,” Tolvanen said.
Edmonton finally woke up to start the second period with a goal coming just 37 seconds in. A big rebound on a Draisaitl shot fell to Foegele on the other side for his eighth.
The Oilers drew even on the power play 4:38 into the middle frame as Draisaitl banked his 22nd of the campaign off of Daccord and in. It was Draisaitl’s 10th goal in his last 13 games.
Edmonton kept its foot on the gas with a third goal in a seven-minute span as a backhand pass from Draisaitl sent Foegele in all alone and he scored his second of the game stick-side.
It looked like Seattle had tied it up late in the second period on a goal by Alex Wennberg, but officials determined via video review that a teammate was offside whilst making a change.
The Oilers put the game away with 2:38 remaining while Yanni Gourde served a five-minute major for charging as Connor McDavid sent a pretty backhand across the crease to give Hyman an easy power play tap-in for his 27th of the year. The assist extended McDavid’s point streak to 12 games.
Edmonton tied its franchise record with 10 consecutive games allowing two or fewer goals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2024.
