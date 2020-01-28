EDMONTON -- Areas around Fort Saskatchewan, Westlock, Cold Lake and Lloydminster are experiencing reduced visibility due to dense fog.

Environment Canada issued fog advisories in areas of eastern Alberta early Tuesday morning.

The public alerts warn that travel could be hazardous due to reduced visibility.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop," the advisory reads.

These areas are included in the advisory:

Bonnyville - St. Paul - Cold Lake - Lac La Biche

Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake

Lloydminster - Wainwright - Vermilion - Provost

Westlock - Barrhead - Athabasca

The fog is expected to "gradually lift" throughout the morning.