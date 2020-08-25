Advertisement
Fog advisory in effect for Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park
Published Tuesday, August 25, 2020 6:29AM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 25, 2020 6:30AM MDT
Fog covered Edmonton streets early Tuesday morning on Aug. 25, 2020 (Matt Marshall / CTV News)
EDMONTON -- Environment Canada issued a fog advisory early Tuesday morning for parts of central Alberta including the city of Edmonton as well as Sherwood Park and St. Albert.
"Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero," the advisory reads.
Drivers are reminded to maintain visibility and to give more space to other vehicles around them
The fog is expectd to dissipate later this morning.