Published Friday, April 12, 2019
A fog advisory has been issued for the Edmonton region for Friday morning.
According to Environment Canada, the fog is causing visibility issues on sections of the QEII Highway and parts of Anthony Henday Drive. Visibility is expected to improve later in the morning.
If visibility is reduced on the road, drivers should turn on their lights and maintain a safe following distance.