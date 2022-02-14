Foo Fighters to perform in Edmonton, Calgary in the fall

It’s good news for Foo Fighters fans as the band has added 10 new shows to its North American tour, including a stop in Edmonton in the fall.

The band will be performing at Rogers Place on Sept. 27, according to a release from the Oilers Entertainment Group on Monday.

They’ve also added an additional stop in Calgary on Sept. 29 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

