Food scraps carts to be picked up every 2 weeks starting Nov. 1

With winter looming, Edmonton will switch to the winter curbside waste collection schedule next month.

Starting Nov. 1 until April 4, residents' food scraps carts will be collected every two weeks. Garbage and food waste collection will alternate each week, and recycling bags being picked up weekly.

The city recommends that carts and recycling bags ready for collection be left either on or in front of your driveway.

To help make waste collection easier once snow falls, the city recommends clearing snow and ice off of carts and their wheels, using a compostable or paper liner to ensure food scraps don't freeze to the cart and shovelling a one-metre space around a cart once it is placed for collection.

According to the city, switching to less frequent organic waste pickup is done in part because less organic waste is produced during the winter months.

"By coordinating collection schedules to align with the volumes of waste produced throughout the year, the City of Edmonton can help our environment by reducing fleet emissions," officials said in a statement.

"It also helps manage the cost of waste collection to keep utility rates stable."

For more information or to view when collection days are in your neighbourhood, download the WasteWise app or visit the city's website.