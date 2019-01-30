

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A local artist released a song and video on Bell Let’s Talk day as a tribute to a friend who recently died by suicide.

Lia Cole released ‘For You’ in memory of one of her biggest fans, Taya Martin. In early January, Cole walked into Martin’s home to find she had taken her own life.

“I turned to music after everything happened and I wrote a song for her,” Cole told CTV News.

While the song is a tribute to her dear friend, Cole also wants her music to “save lives.”

“I just want to bring awareness to suicide and let people know they don’t have to suffer in silence. It’s a huge shock to our community that this happened, and I don’t want anybody to go through this again.”

All proceeds from the song will go to Crisis Services Canada.