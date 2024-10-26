Ford's heroics and walk-off rouge lift Elks over Argonauts in overtime
As Elks quarterback Tre Ford was about to begin his post-game media availability, Toronto Argonauts general manager Mike “Pinball” Clemons” poked his head into the Edmonton players’ lounge.
He pointed at Ford and called out, "I love you, man."
Even Ford’s opponents admired how the Canadian quarterback rallied Edmonton to a 31-30 overtime win over the Argos Friday at Commonwealth Stadium. It was a game that meant nothing in the CFL standings, but, for Ford, the game offered him a chance to showcase himself to the league. The former first-round draft pick is not under contract for next season.
Ford passed for 325 yards and three touchdowns, and added 81 yards rushing in only three quarters of work. Jarret Doege played the second quarter in a planned rotation.
“The fourth quarter was phenomenal,” said Ford. “We were able to go down and get (three) crucial touchdowns that were huge. It gave us the opportunity to win the game.”
Jake Julien’s 54-yard punt sailed over the end zone for a rare game-winning rouge.
“I thought maybe we had a shot at catching it and kicking it back out,” said Argos’ coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We had a plan for it, but, yeah, he hit it long.”
“I looked at Jake and said, ‘Can you kick it out of the back of the endzone?’” said Elks head coach Jarious Jackson. And the response? “Gotcha.”
“I trusted him, I believed in him, I see him kick it every day.”
The Elks capitalized on big plays and a powerful running game to overcome an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter during the regular season finale for both teams.
Ford led the Elks (7-11) on a 90-yard, two-play drive in the final minute to complete a wild fourth quarter. After a 50-yard bomb to Eugene Lewis, he connected with Zach Mathis on a 40-yard touchdown play. It was Mathis’s first CFL touchdown. After the extra point, the Elks had a 30-27 lead.
But Lirim Hajrullahu hit a game-tying field goal for the Argos as the fourth quarter expired, sending the game to overtime.
Trailing
The Elks entered the final quarter trailing 20-9.
After a four-yard touchdown catch by Eugene Lewis brought the Elks to within five, Ford led the Elks on a 98-yard drive, highlighted by a 71-yard pass play to Jerminic Smith. It was punctuated by a 10-yard touchdown run by Justin Rankin.
Lewis finished the game with 88 yards receiving, boosting him to 1,070 on the season. Lewis may have played his final game as an Elk, as he finished up a two-year deal that paid him $320,000 a season.
Lewis also caught a touchdown for the eighth straight game, a team record. The CFL record is 10, set by Calgary's Terry Evanshen in 1967-68.
“I had to sit back and really think about it,” said Lewis. “This is my football career. Even like in high school and college and stuff like that, it’s hard as a receiver to get three touchdowns in a row. To score in just three games in a row — that’s tough. To get eight? That’s amazing.”
But the Argos snatched the lead back on Deonta McMahon’s second touchdown of the game, a nine-yard pass from quarterback Nick Arbuckle.
The Argos (10-8) got 122 yards receiving from Makai Polk and Jake Herslow caught his first career touchdown pass.
For Polk, the big night allowed him to eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark on the season. He finished the campaign with 1,024.
Herslow laid out to catch a 29-yard touchdown pass from Nick Arbuckle in the second quarter, and finished with 55 yards on the night.
Arbuckle, a former Elk, entered the game in the second quarter and threw for 378 yards. Second-stringer Cameron Dukes played the first quarter for the Argos before hurting his ankle. Dinwiddie chose to rest No. 1 quarterback Chad Kelly ahead of their Eastern semifinal date next week against the Ottawa Redblacks.
With the game having no bearing on the standings for the Argos, the team also rested its top running back, Ka’Deem Carey.
They started Tre Ford at quarterback despite him not being under contract for 2025. In the first quarter, he evaded a blitz and threw a 67-yard touchdown strike to running back Javon Leake, who snuck uncovered out of the backfield.
Leake, who also had an 88-yard run early in the third quarter, finished with 128 rushing yards.
Dinwiddie could not rest all of the Argo regulars, because of CFL roster sizes and salary-cap considerations. So, Argos fans will sweat the condition of wide receiver Damonte Coxie, who limped off in the second quarter after taking a hard hit to the hip from Elks’ linebacker Nick Anderson.
He did not return.
With 10 tackles, Anderson tied B.C.'s Barrin Simpson’s CFL record of 116 tackles by a rookie.
While Ford is disappointed with another lost season for the Elks, he noted that 7-11 is a lot better than the 4-14 of 2023. And then he gave Elks fans a glimmer of hope.
“I think it’s definitely a step in the right direction. And I can’t wait to see where things go.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. election results: NDP gains ground in first release of mail-in ballot data
Elections BC released its first partial results of the final count in B.C.'s 2024 provincial election Saturday afternoon, and the data shows NDP candidates gaining in some tight races.
15-year-old found dead in eastern Ontario, teen facing second-degree murder charge: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a 16-year-old person has been charged with second-degree murder after a 15-year-old was found dead at a home in Perth, Ont. Friday afternoon.
Trump says he's open to eliminating income taxes and repeats 'enemy from within' rhetoric on podcast with Joe Rogan
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said on Joe Rogan’s podcast Friday that he would be open to eliminating income taxes, while pushing his sweeping tariff proposal and praising the economic policies of the late 19th century.
Lawsuit alleges Ontario man died after given 10 times prescribed dose in hospital
Angela Salvatore had been away from her father's hospital bedside for just over an hour when she says she got a frantic call from a nurse, pleading with her to calm him down.
Ottawa journalist says claims that he is a Russian agent are 'fabricated'
A veteran Ottawa journalist is firing back against what he says are "entirely false" claims by a former Conservative cabinet minister that he acted as a Russian agent.
What we know about the Canadians busted in an international drug ring led by a former Olympic athlete
Canadian Ryan James Wedding finished in 24th place in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, but the snowboarder wouldn’t go on to improve his results in Torino four years later.
Witches walk among us — but they're not like the fictional ones you grew up with
Two witches talk about their daily rituals, from spell-casting to TikTok posting, and how they discovered their magic.
Israel's first open attack on Iran targets missile sites and apparently spares oil and nuclear ones
Israel attacked military targets in Iran with pre-dawn airstrikes Saturday in retaliation for the barrage of ballistic missiles the Islamic Republic fired on Israel earlier this month. It was the first time Israel's military has openly attacked Iran.
'Did he live? Did he die?': A decades-old mystery stretching from Manitoba to Ireland
The mystery of a 100-year-old letter sent from Manitoba to Ireland is slowly unraveling thanks to the work of one amateur sleuth.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
'Business is booming again:' Calgary's Mr. Steam gets his Google listing back
Mr. Steam got its online business listing back.
-
Volunteers set up Calgary’s Field of Crosses Memorial to honour thousands of Southern Alberta veterans
More than 100 volunteers gathered Saturday morning to set up 3,605 crosses in a field along Memorial Drive, each representing the life of a southern Alberta soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.
-
Calgary service dogs get a sneak peek at CPO rehearsal
Friday’s Calgary Philharmonic orchestra rehearsal was simply adorable, although it had nothing to do with the musicians.
Lethbridge
-
Hurricanes lose third road game in a row, dropping 4-1 decision to Broncos in Swift Current
The Hurricanes will be happy to be back home in Lethbridge Saturday night after losing their third in a row on the road Friday night, a 4-1 decision to the Broncos in Swift Current.
-
City of Lethbridge and local post-secondaries discuss how to keep graduates in the city
About 15,000 students are enrolled at Lethbridge’s post-secondary schools, and now the city is working with those schools to try to find ways to get them s to stick around a while.
-
Lethbridge police, Interfaith Food Bank set to host trick-or-treating-inspired events
With Halloween less than a week away, organizations in Lethbridge are preparing to get in on the trick-or-treating fun.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon fire department investigating major house fire
Saskatoon fire crews responded to a major house fire on the 400 block of 24th Street West on Friday evening.
-
What temperature did Saskatchewan peak at this summer?
Saskatchewan was one of the regions that experienced one of the hottest heat waves in Canada this summer, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
'I'm very, very scared for his health': Sask. mom worried child might die before surgery
A Saskatchewan woman is worried her child might die before receiving life-saving surgery and tests as he sits on the province's surgical waitlist.
Regina
-
What temperature did Saskatchewan peak at this summer?
Saskatchewan was one of the regions that experienced one of the hottest heat waves in Canada this summer, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
Moe, Beck appeal to undecided voters with dueling campaign stops in Regina
With mere days until votes are counted up – the provincial party leaders have entered the final phase of campaigning and are looking to appeal to undecided voters for support.
-
Riders prepare for unique season finale that could result in bye to West Final
Saturday will mark the end of the CFL regular season, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders will have their eyes on Winnipeg’s matchup versus Montreal to know if they have a chance of clinching the West Division.
Vancouver
-
B.C. election results: NDP gains ground in first release of mail-in ballot data
Elections BC released its first partial results of the final count in B.C.'s 2024 provincial election Saturday afternoon, and the data shows NDP candidates gaining in some tight races.
-
Three seriously injured in stabbing at New Westminster casino
Three people have suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at a New Westminster casino in the early hours of Saturday morning.
-
Barge stuck in Fraser River near Langley, B.C.
Work crews were called to deal with a barge that appeared to be stuck near the shore of the Fraser River in Langley Saturday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. election results: NDP gains ground in first release of mail-in ballot data
Elections BC released its first partial results of the final count in B.C.'s 2024 provincial election Saturday afternoon, and the data shows NDP candidates gaining in some tight races.
-
Tempers flare at B.C. ferry terminal as 'assured loading' customers bypass standby crowd
There were tense moments at a ferry terminal outside Victoria, B.C., on Friday after the lion’s share of standby spots on an early sailing were claimed by “assured loading” passengers – leaving regular customers who had been waiting for hours out of luck.
-
Island's first trauma-informed, Indigenous-specific child-care centre opens in Colwood
Hulitan Early Years Centre is a brand new, 48-seat childhood learning centre in Colwood. It was built to support Indigenous children throughout the capital region.
Toronto
-
What we know about the Canadians busted in an international drug ring led by a former Olympic athlete
Canadian Ryan James Wedding finished in 24th place in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, but the snowboarder wouldn’t go on to improve his results in Torino four years later.
-
Man tells police he harmed two family members, three found dead
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
-
Seneca Polytechnic to temporarily close Markham campus over international student cap
Seneca Polytechnic says it is temporarily closing one of its campuses north of Toronto because of the federal government's recent cuts to the number of international student permits.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating alleged voyeurism on metro as video surfaces online
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating an alleged case of voyeurism on the metro involving an 18-year-old woman, with video footage of the incident now circulating on social media
-
CAA Quebec hosts child car seat safety check amid concerns over improper installation
CAA Quebec hosted a child car seat safety check in Laval to promote the importance of proper installation and prevent potential tragedies on the road.
-
Former Habs player Steve Begin inspires students with learning disabilities
Steve Begin is back at school, speaking to students. A place the former Montreal Canadien says was difficult for him growing up.
Atlantic
-
Trick, treat or trail? Community Halloween event in Nova Scotia draws hundreds
Hundreds of people got dressed up Saturday for an afternoon of trick-or-treating in East Chezzetcook, N.S., during the fourth annual ‘Halloween Trick or Treat on the Trail Walk.’
-
'We cannot thank you enough': GoFundMe for family of Halifax Walmart employee hits $190K
The GoFundMe page for the family of an employee found dead at a Halifax Walmart last weekend has paused donations after almost $200,000 was raised in roughly 24 hours.
-
First official powwow in Saint John, N.B., underway at TD Station this weekend
This weekend brings Menahqesk PowWow 2024 to Saint John, N.B., the first traditional powwow to be held in the city.
Winnipeg
-
Convicted sex offender charged following U of M dorm attack
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man believed to be connected with an assault at a University of Manitoba dorm room.
-
'Did he live? Did he die?': A decades-old mystery stretching from Manitoba to Ireland
The mystery of a 100-year-old letter sent from Manitoba to Ireland is slowly unraveling thanks to the work of one amateur sleuth.
-
Winnipeg firefighters respond to three accidental blazes
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were busy Friday and early Saturday morning, battling three separate fires believed to be caused by accident.
Ottawa
-
15-year-old found dead in eastern Ontario, teen facing second-degree murder charge: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a 16-year-old person has been charged with second-degree murder after a 15-year-old was found dead at a home in Perth, Ont. Friday afternoon.
-
Former CTV broadcaster moves from a TV studio to an art studio
A former CTV Ottawa broadcaster is headlining an art gallery with landscape paintings this weekend.
-
Ottawa journalist says claims that he is a Russian agent are 'fabricated'
A veteran Ottawa journalist is firing back against what he says are "entirely false" claims by a former Conservative cabinet minister that he acted as a Russian agent.
Northern Ontario
-
Man tells police he harmed two family members, three found dead
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
-
Cochrane plans to roll out $10 lot sale within two months
The Town of Cochrane plans to roll out its $10-lot program in a month or two.
-
Northern Ont. police cleared in case of woman who was high on drugs bitten by police dog
Ontario Provincial Police have been cleared in the case of a woman who crashed her vehicle intentionally while she was high on drugs and fled into the woods earlier this year.
Barrie
-
Man tells police he harmed two family members, three found dead
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
-
Truck driver clocked at nearly 2x speed limit
A commercial truck driver was stopped for allegedly travelling nearly twice the speed limit through a community safe zone in Caledon Saturday morning.
-
High school soccer game called off after 'verbal and physical exchanges'
Several students have been banned from being spectators at school sporting events, and others suspended from school, after verbal and physical exchanges at a high school soccer game.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating after Guelph home invasion
Police are investigating after a Guelph home was broken into early Saturday morning.
-
Fire at Waterloo waste management site
Fire crews responded to a fire at a Waterloo waste management site Friday evening.
-
Erick Buhr cross-examined on the stand at his second-degree murder trial
All the evidence has now been called at the trial of Erick Buhr, who has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
London
-
Suspect in custody after allegedly handing out free substances causing non-fatal overdoses in London, Ont.
London police say they’ve arrested a man allegedly responsible for a number of non-fatal overdoses that prompted a safety warning Friday afternoon.
-
As family recovers from severe burns in Springfield, Ont. fire, online fundraiser booms
Cornelius Woelke and his two boys, who were badly burned in a fire in Springfield, Ont., are continuing their recovery in hospital.
-
'People are struggling': Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles in London, Ont. to talk housing, healthcare, and education
Alongside a panel of industry experts, Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles joined MPP Terence Kernaghan to discuss hot button topics leading up to a possible election.
Windsor
-
'Suspicious death' officially ruled homicide by Windsor police
Windsor police say the death of a 69-year-old man has been ruled a homicide.
-
Suspect arrested on Gordie Howe International Bridge: 'We can confirm this was somebody working on the bridge'
A U.S. citizen was arrested by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Gorder Howe International Bridge on Oct. 18 for an active warrant for possession of synthetic drugs.
-
Trick-or-Treat: Farmers’ market gets into the Halloween spirit
Witches and dinosaurs walked the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market Saturday morning in search of an early Halloween treat.