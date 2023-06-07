Forest Heights robbery victim shot to death, case officially a homicide

The man who was killed during a robbery in Forest Heights on Monday was shot, an autopsy has confirmed.

The Edmonton Medical Examiner's finding was released Wednesday morning by police. They are investigating the death as a homicide.

As well, they released the identity of the 52-year-old man: Shayne Edward Warn.

After a robbery was reported around 5 a.m. on Monday near 76 Street and 105 Avenue, police found an injured Warn. He died at the scene.

Detectives are looking for security or dash cam video from the area between 4:45 a.m. and 5:15 a.m.