'Forever loved': Service held for Karanveer Sahota, public vigil scheduled for April 29

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

France's Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game

French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won reelection to a second term Sunday, according to polling agencies' projections. The result offered France and the European Union the reassurance of leadership stability in the bloc's only nuclear-armed power as the continent grapples with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island