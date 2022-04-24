'Forever loved': Service held for Karanveer Sahota, public vigil scheduled for April 29

Family, friends, and community members gathered to mourn the Edmonton teenager who died after being assaulted outside his high school.

On Sunday afternoon, hundreds came to the southeast Edmonton funeral home to pay their respects. Afterwards, a prayer service was held at the Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha.

Karanveer Sahota, 16, was attacked by seven teenagers near McNally High School on April 8. He died in hospital from his injuries a week later. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be a stab wound to the chest.

"Your loss is really a loss for this city," said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi at the funeral service.

"I am so sorry and so shocked to see about the death of a young child who has been murdered brutally by seven kids and that this is happening in Alberta," said Jay Sahni, a close family friend.

Six boys — two 16-year-olds, two 15-year-olds, and two 14-year-olds — and a 17-year-old girl were charged with second-degree murder, the Edmonton Police Service said.

The girl also faces an obstruction charge.

A a note handed out at the funeral honouring Karanveer Sahota, 16, who was assaulted and later died in hospital from his injuries (CTV News Edmonton/Joe Scarpelli).

"This severe, severe type of crime should not happen in Alberta or Canada," Sahni said. "My kids go to school. All the kids go to school. Schools should be a safe place for everyone to go."

The family says a candlelight vigil open to the public will be hosted Friday at 8 p.m. outside McNally High School.

"A gentle soul from the very beginning, it was clear that Karanveer's interests were in taking care of others," a note handed out at the funeral said. "Our Karanveer's life was cut short, but the impression he left on everyone's lives will never be forgotten.

"A fighter until the end, Karanveer will be forever loved and remembered."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Joe Scarpelli