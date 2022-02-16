Forever Young: 77-year-old Sir Rod Stewart to rock Rogers Place this fall

(Source: OEG/LiveNation/Denise Truscello) (Source: OEG/LiveNation/Denise Truscello)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island