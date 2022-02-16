Forever Young: 77-year-old Sir Rod Stewart to rock Rogers Place this fall

Legendary singer-songwriter Sir Rod Stewart is booked to play in Edmonton on Sept. 17, the Oilers Entertainment Group announced Wednesday.

One of the best-selling music artists of all time, Stewart is a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

Stewart has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, with hits like Forever Young, Maggie May, and Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?

His North American tour starts in Vancouver on June 10 and includes 38 shows, before wrapping up in Edmonton.

Cheap Trick will open the shows.

Tickets for all Canadian dates go on sale March 4 at 10 a.m. local times, and presales start Feb. 28 at rodstewart.com.