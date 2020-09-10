EDMONTON -- A family originally from Edmonton is coming off what they call the toughest 36 hours of their lives after raging wildfires in Washington State threatened their home.

The catastrophic fires have been burning in the Pacific Northwest, and on Thursday Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said more than 133,546 hectares had burned in a 24-hour period.

That's more area than what normally burns during the entire fire season.

The Johnson family lives just south of Seattle and has been watching the fires burn helplessly.

"It was a nasty fire. It was big, it was overwhelming," said Christie Johnson, who is currently back in Edmonton with her son.

Her husband Jason, a former CFL quarterback, was in Denver when the fire reached their neighbourhood.

Homes were evacuated in the middle of the night as the flames moved in, and at one point the family's front and back yards were on fire.

Thankfully for the family, a neighbour who is a firefighter stayed behind to protect their property.

"They're heroes. He stayed behind and single-handedly saved our house," said Christie. "Have saved numerous houses in the neighbourhood because he used our backyard hose to put out all the stuff that was literally on fire in our backyard, coming up to our house."

Two houses in the area did burn to the ground and the damage was extensive, but the wildfire has since moved out of the area — though it has tripled in size.

Calling it an "unprecedented and heart-breaking event," Inslee said the fires are being stoked by hot weather, high winds and low humidity.

With files from the Associated Press