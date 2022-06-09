Former Alberta NDP workers say volunteers and constituency workers ignored, demeaned
Two Alberta NDP workers say they quit recently because they could no longer stomach a culture they describe as demeaning and ignores volunteers, with the majority of those targeted being women.
“We are steamrolling constituency association presidents. We are burning through volunteers. I felt this is not who I am as a person. This is not worthy of integrity and I won’t be part of it,” Krista Li, a former NDP constituency president, said in an interview Wednesday.
“This should be a party run by the members, but this is the party of a few elite staffers. Nobody knows to whom they are accountable.
“That’s not what I’m here for, no way no how.”
Li, as well as Sharie Valentine, said they are hearing from other dissatisfied party rank and file who are seeking change but not getting it.
Their comments come a day after a leaked letter from 15 NDP riding presidents and regional executives called for an independent investigation into what they term is a pattern of mistreatment of volunteers along with questionable candidate nomination practices.
The letter, obtained by The Canadian Press, does not specify the types of mistreatment.
Valentine said she quit as a volunteer a month ago after years of door-knocking for NDP Leader Rachel Notley and the NDP.
She said she left after she could not get action on her concerns surrounding the treatment of candidates and volunteers, saying the abuse was directed toward “90 per cent women, 10 per cent men.”
Valentine said staff were rude, belittling and condescending to volunteers and potential candidates. She said she is aware of volunteers also being shouted at in meetings. One constituency president told her she has “no political value.”
“It brings a level of shame,” said Valentine in an interview. “When this happens to new people coming in, it’s embarrassing.”
Li quit as president of the Calgary-Bow NDP constituency association in February after her board learned on Twitter that former Calgary councillor Druh Farrell was seeking the party's nomination for the next election, while others vying for the candidacy, including herself, had been kept waiting for months for a decision.
Li said there were other problems.
She said the constituency association had no latitude to make small outreach decisions and top-level authorization was required. Li said she was frustrated by emails and phone calls going unanswered.
Volunteer input, she said, was ignored.
“We were increasingly being frustrated and thwarted by staffers who felt that, you know, father knows best,” Li said.
She said it became increasingly clear to her that the role of NDP volunteers is not as thinking, contributing equals, but simply as “brand ambassadors” for decisions made by someone else.
“I kind of felt like I was working at a store at the mall, in that we’re just repping the brand. We’re not necessarily having any big say in things,” she said.
Brandon Stevens, the NDP's provincial secretary, responded in a statement. He said they can't publicly discuss specific human resources matters but that there is an appeal process for denied nomination candidates.
Stevens added, "the party has also been engaged in a comprehensive review of our anti-harassment policy to broaden and update it to a respect in the workplace policy."
"We are looking forward to considering recommendations for a new policy at our upcoming party council meeting," he said.
"We are committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for volunteers, employees, and all Albertans."
Valentine said she doesn’t believe that Notley and Stevens will resolve the concerns.
“All they’re doing is trying to make it go away,” she said.
Both said they want to support the party, but not without some major cultural changes first.
“I want the NDP to form government. I want to be able to put a sign on my fence proudly (that says), ‘Yes this is who I’m voting for,'" Valentine said.
“If they don’t get their stuff together, there’s no way they’re going to win.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada sounds alarm on economic risk of high household debt amid soaring inflation
With interest rates set to keep rising, the Bank of Canada is sounding the alarm on the risk record high house prices and an increasing number of households with high mortgage debt could have on the Canadian economy.
Putin compares self to monarch, foreign fighters face death
Two British citizens and a Moroccan were sentenced to death Thursday for fighting on Ukraine's side, in a punishment handed down by the country's pro-Moscow rebels.
How delays at Pearson Airport got so bad: Aviation experts weigh in
It's been a nightmare for many travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, with long lines, flight delays and cancellations as well as passengers being stuck on the tarmac for hours. Aviation experts predict that these problems are only going to get worse before they improve.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Majority of Canadians adjusting spending habits to pay for daily expenses: survey
A majority of Canadians—nearly 75 per cent—have had to change their spending habits in order to meet daily expenses due to rising costs, with nearly half opting to delay purchases and more than a quarter resorting to borrowing money from friends and relatives.
INVESTIGATION | Ontario doctor billed for 42,000 tests he didn't do, investigation finds
A Toronto doctor billed for tens of thousands of tests authorities say he never performed, and subjected other patients to scores of unnecessary procedures, CTV News has learned.
What we know about Trump's actions as Jan. 6 insurrection unfolded
Members of the U.S. House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Part of their mission: Determining the former president's actions that day.
WHO: COVID origins unclear, but lab leak theory needs study
An expert group drafted by the World Health Organization to help investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic says further research is needed to determine how COVID-19 first began, including a more detailed analysis of the possibility it was a laboratory accident.
Is Web3 the next phase of the internet?
The next phase of the internet may be underway, according to some analysts, amid growing interest in Web3, which imagines a decentralized web reliant on blockchain technology.
Calgary
-
Alberta Health Services' CEO to speak on fatal dog attack in Calgary
The head of Alberta Health Services will be sharing more details on the EMS response to a fatal dog attack in Calgary earlier this week.
-
Calgary Zoo quashes anti-vaxx speculation regarding gorilla's cancer diagnosis
As the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo comforts a beloved member of its gorilla troop, officials are addressing unfounded online speculation regarding the cause of the animal's advanced liver cancer.
-
Alberta announces $23M to create new quantum hub at University of Calgary
The government says Quantum City will accelerate the development of Alberta-grown quantum technologies.
Saskatoon
-
In state of the city speech, mayor says he wants youth to feel 'sense of coolness' in Saskatoon
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark’s state of the city address on Wednesday touched on the future of the downtown core and key issues facing the city.
-
Man charged after Saskatoon police seize shotgun, machete from home
A 27-year-old Saskatoon man is facing firearms-related charges, Saskatoon police say.
-
Saskatoon Public Schools slashes teacher jobs, adds $100 lunch fee
The city's public school board is cutting teaching positions as it deals with a budget shortfall.
Regina
-
Regina is the fourth most forgetful city in the country, Uber Canada says
Regina is the fourth most forgetful Canadian city when it comes to leaving items behind in Ubers, according to the company’s 2022 Lost and Found Index.
-
Making a splash: Regina extends outdoor swimming pool hours
The city of Regina has extended operating hours for its outdoor swimming pools.
-
Pilot Butte couple wins $250K in lottery draw
A Pilot Butte, Sask. couple is $250,000 richer after finding out they were winners in a LOTTO 6/49 draw.
Atlantic
-
N.B. gas prices hit a new record high, sparking blame game in the legislature
Gas prices have hit a new record high in New Brunswick, where the maximum price of regular self-serve jumped by 8.3 cents overnight. The maximum price now sits at 219.6 cents per litre.
-
Nova Scotia reports 21 new COVID-19-related deaths, rise in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting an increase in hospitalizations and a drop in cases in its weekly COVID-19 update.
-
'Brought down to my knees': Restaurateur slams changes to New Brunswick immigration
Bathurst is quickly becoming the epicentre of Canada's restaurant industry labour shortage after the province paused a popular immigration stream used by businesses to attract workers to the area.
Toronto
-
Air Canada cancels almost 10 per cent of flights at Toronto Pearson in first week of June
Air Canada cancelled almost 10 per cent of its flights at Toronto Pearson International Airport in the first week of June.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body discovered at Toronto-area golf course, police say
Police are investigating after a body was discovered at a golf course west of Toronto.
-
Popular Ontario ice cream company asks employee to remove 'offensive' flags from car after public outcry
A popular Ontario ice cream brand has asked an employee to remove 'offensive' flags after complaints surfaced on social media.
Montreal
-
Training was poor before worker was fatally crushed at Montreal ferris wheel, safety board finds
Riley Valcin, 22, was clearing snow from the drive mechanism while the wheel was in operation and was caught in the machinery. The board says the area where Valcin died should never have been accessible to workers.
-
Three shootings in less than six hours in Montreal
Montreal police is investigating three shootings in various areas of Montreal, one of which left a person injured.
-
Mohawk police in Akwesasne to fight gun smuggling with stepped-up water patrol
Quebec's government is sending $6.2 million to Mohawk police in the border community of Akwesasne, helping it beef up water patrol and crack down on gun smuggling.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa public school board's new dress code allows students to 'show your style'
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board approved updates to the Safe Schools Policies this spring, which includes an updated dress code and School District Code of Conduct.
-
Ottawa hospitals keeping mandatory masking rules in place as Ontario lifts mask mandate
CHEO, the Montfort Hospital and the Ottawa Hospital have all said masks will continue to be mandatory in the hospitals after Ontario lifts the mandatory mask requirements on Saturday.
-
City of Ottawa holding talks with feds on transferring ownership of Wellington Street
The city of Ottawa is holding "investigative discussions" with the federal government on potentially transferring ownership of Wellington Street following the "Freedom Convoy" occupation last winter.
Kitchener
-
String of break-ins in Cambridge and Kitchener prompt warning from police
Waterloo regional police are warning businesses of break-ins targeting cash after several establishments were hit in Cambridge and Kitchener recently.
-
Police release photos of armed robbery in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have released photos of four men they're looking to identify in connection to an armed robbery in Kitchener.
-
'Best decision I’ve ever made': Volunteers celebrate impact of Boardwalk vaccination clinic
Staff and volunteers from the Boardwalk vaccination clinic in Waterloo hugged each other and caught up at a celebration on Thursday morning, as the clinic prepares to shut down on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Ontario doctor billed for 42,000 tests he didn't do, investigation finds
A Toronto doctor billed for tens of thousands of tests authorities say he never performed, and subjected other patients to scores of unnecessary procedures, CTV News has learned.
-
House at centre of Sudbury dispute listed for $9M
A legal analyst says selling a house that's in the middle of a legal dispute will be nearly impossible since it is "the literal nightmare of most buyers."
-
Waterway closed following oil spill into Sault area river
Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie confirms there was an oil spill on company property that leaked into the St. Marys River. And later Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed they have closed the waterway "until further notice."
Winnipeg
-
Pride Winnipeg says premier snubbed parade, not welcome back next year
Manitoba's premier has apologized after Pride Winnipeg accused her of using the rally as a photo-op and snubbing the parade. Despite the apology, Pride says the premier won't be welcomed back.
-
Majority of Canadians adjusting spending habits to pay for daily expenses: survey
A majority of Canadians—nearly 75 per cent—have had to change their spending habits in order to meet daily expenses due to rising costs, with nearly half opting to delay purchases and more than a quarter resorting to borrowing money from friends and relatives.
-
Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll crosses 2,000 mark
Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll hit a grim milestone on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Missing 13-year-old last seen at SkyTrain station days ago: Burnaby RCMP
A teenager missing for several days was last seen at a SkyTrain station, police in Burnaby say in an appeal for information on the girl's whereabouts.
-
More people died of illicit drug overdoses in first third of this year than ever before in B.C.: report
More people died of illicit drug overdoses in British Columbia in the first third of the year than ever before in the province, just-released data shows, in part because the street supply contains more of an antidote-blocking drug.
-
Charges recommended against officer involved in Chilliwack shooting: police watchdog
B.C.'s police watchdog is recommending charges against an officer involved in a shooting last year, the agency announced Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Old-growth logging protesters vow to 'disrupt critical infrastructure in B.C.' starting next week
Old-growth logging protesters in British Columbia are promising a renewed round of civil disobedience starting next week.
-
Elderly man dies in house fire in Nanaimo, B.C.
An elderly man was found dead after firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Quill Drive in Nanaimo on Thursday morning.
-
Weaving through traffic and evading police, motorcycles hit 270 km/h near Victoria
Police are searching for at least three motorcyclists who were recorded speeding and weaving through traffic on the Pat Bay Highway north of Victoria before evading officers on Monday.