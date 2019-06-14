

A man accused of groping his former employee in 2017 is scheduled to appear in court today.

James Leder was the co-owner of the Needle Vinyl Tavern on Jasper Avenue when former employee Brittany Lyne Rudyck posted on social media that Leder had drunkenly groped her.

Rudyck says the incident happened in March of 2017. She quit her job in November of that year, and filed a complaint with Edmonton police soon after.

Leder was subsequently charged with sexual assault.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

