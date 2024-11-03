Former champion Brandon Moreno puts on a show at UFC Fight Night card in Edmonton
Former flyweight champion Brandon (The Assassin Baby) Moreno snapped a two-fight losing streak with a dominant decision over Amir (The Prince) Albazi in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card Saturday.
The judges scored it 49-46, 50-45, 50-45 for the 30-year-old from Mexico, who was busier and dominated the striking battle from the get-go. And he got right back up when Albazi managed to take him down in the second round.
Albazi, his face battered and bloody, absorbed more punishment as the fight wore on and had trouble launching his own attack.
Moreno suffered an eye poke in the fifth round, but continued on. And he staggered Albazi with a shot to the head.
Moreno, currently ranked second among flyweight contenders, improved to 22-8-2, while No. 3 Amir Albazi fell to 17-2-0.
There were nine Canadians on the 13-fight card at Rogers Place, with the local talent going 6-3 on the night.
The crowd was announced at 16,439 with a gate of US$2.6 million, a North American record for a Fight Night card.
Erin (Cold Blooded) Blanchfield (13-2-0), ranked third among flyweight contenders, used a strong fifth round to win a unanimous (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) decision over No. 5 (Thug) Rose Namajunas (14-7-0) in the all-American co-main-event.
Moreno has already fought for the 125-pound title six times — winning three times with two losses and a majority draw — including a trilogy with Brazil's Deiveson Figueiredo that saw Moreno draw, win and lose.
He is in his second stint with the promotion after being cut in 2018 following two straight losses.
Moreno lost the title most recently to current champion Alexandre (The Cannibal) Pantoja of Brazil at UFC 290 in July 2023. He lost a split decision to Brandon (Raw Dawg) Royval in his last time out in February.
The 31-year-old Albazi had won his previous six bouts but had not fought since June 2023, sidelined by neck surgery.
Born in Iraq, Albazi moved to Syria with his family as a child before settling in Sweden. He subsequently moved to England but now trains in the U.S.
The 32-year-old Namajunas, a two-time strawweight (115-pound) champion, had gone 2-1-0 in her previous three fights at 125 pounds. The 25-year-old Blanchfield had lost to France's Manon (The Beast) Fiorot last time out, snapping a run of nine-wins.
All three judges gave Namajunas the first two rounds and Blanchfield the last three. The matchup was originally announced as the main event but remained a five-round bout after being dropped to the co-main.
Canadian welterweight (Proper) Mike Malott (11-2-1) opened the main card with a unanimous (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) decision win over American Trevin Giles (16-7-0).
The 32-year-old from Burlington, Ont., scored with leg kicks early. Giles, who away from the cage is looked to return to work as a Houston police officer, had success with his jab in the second round, bloodying the Canadian, before taking a Malott kick to the face late in the round.
Malott last fought at UFC 297 in Toronto in January when, after leading the dance for two rounds, he was stopped by veteran Neil (The Haitian Sensation) Magny with 15 seconds remaining. That marked his first UFC loss after three wins in the promotion.
This time, he was more patient.
Germany-based American middleweight Dustin Stoltzfus (16-6-0) knocked out Quebec's Marc-Andre (Power Bar) Barriault in spectacular fashion at 4:28 of the first round.
Stoltzfus chopped Barriault (16-9-0 with one no-contest) to the canvas with a leg kick seconds into the fight, eventually looking for a choke. Barriault got to his feet and the two brawled at close range before Stoltzfus ended it with a savage right to the chin.
"This is his kind of fight and I beat him in his fight," said Stoltzfus.
The 34-year-old Barriault, a native of Gatineau, Que, who fights out of Boca Raton, Fla., has now lost three straight.
Canadian Jasmine Jasudavicius (12-3-0), ranked 14th among flyweight contenders, should be moving up the rankings after choking out No. 13 Ariane da Silva of Brazil. The 35-year-old from St. Catharines, Ont., used her ground game to great effect after the first round, punishing da Silva (17-10-0) before locking in a D'Arce choke at 2:28 of the third round.
"I love fighting on home soil," a happy Jasudavicius said after her third straight win.
Brazil's Brendson (The Guerilla) Ribeiro (16-7-0 with one no-contest) won a split (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) decision over Brazilian-born light-heavyweight Caio (Bigfoot) Machado, who now calls Vancouver home and became a Canadian citizen in June.
Machado (8-4-1) was making his debut at 205 pounds after dropping down from heavyweight. He weighed in at 251.5 pounds when he last fought in April.
Both men had lost their previous two UFC fights.
Canadians went 4-1 on the undercard with wins for bantamweights Charles (Air) Jourdain, Aiemann Zahabi and Serhiy Sidey and flyweight Jamey-Lynn Horth. Canadian bantamweight Calgary's Chad (The Monster) Anheliger lost by decision.
Jourdain and Jasudavicius each received US$50,000 performance bonuses.
American Derrick (The Black Beast) Lewis, ranked 11th among heavyweight contenders, dropped off the card on the eve of his bout against Brazilian Jhonata Diniz due to what the UFC called a medical issue unrelated to his weight cut.
Revisions to the unified rules of MMA were in effect for the first time Saturday, allowing downward elbow strikes and modifying the definition of a grounded opponent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump says he 'shouldn't have left' the White House as he closes campaign with increasingly dark message
Donald Trump, who said in Pennsylvania on Sunday that he regrets leaving the White House in 2021, is ending the 2024 campaign the way he began it – dishing out a stew of violent, disparaging rhetoric and repeated warnings that he will not accept defeat if it comes.
Guelph, Ont. woman says she was pushed to homelessness and 'thrown on the street'
For people living on the fringe of society, the line between the safety and security of a home and homelessness is very thin.
James Van Der Beek says he has colorectal cancer
The 'Dawson’s Creek' alum told People magazine in a statement published Sunday that he has colorectal cancer.
Where should Canada look to improve its housing situation? The answer may shock you
Housing experts argue widespread adoption of government-supported affordable housing, the growth of alternative models like co-operatives and co-housing, and the increased use of advanced building techniques could all play a role in improving Canada's housing system.
No strike notice so far as talks continue between Canada Post and workers' union
Canada Post says talks are continuing with the union that represents postal workers and neither side has given notice of a work stoppage.
U.K. prosecutors are mulling whether to charge Russell Brand over sex assault allegations
British prosecutors say they have been given a file of evidence from police about alleged sexual offenses by comedian Russell Brand and are considering whether to charge him.
Federal mediators on site for negotiations between B.C. port employer and union
Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says federal mediators are standing by and ready to help hammer out a deal in order to avoid a labour disruption at ports across British Columbia.
Winnipeg transit union raises concerns over violence after bus driver has gun pointed at him
The executive vice-president of Winnipeg’s transit union is raising concerns over an increase in violent incidents on buses after an operator allegedly had a gun pointed at him early Friday morning in front of police headquarters.
Trump wants to narrow his deficit with women but he's not changing how he talks about them
Donald Trump's campaign has used sexist and crude language, expressing alarm at the idea of women voting differently than their partners.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
'We had such a special connection': Colleagues recall working with Darrel Janz over his 50 year career at CTV Calgary
Barb Higgins says hearing Darrel Janz died left her feeling numb.
-
Alberta Premier Smith gets 91 per cent support in leadership review
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith received a dominating 91.5 per cent vote of support from her United Conservative Party members in a scheduled leadership review vote on Saturday.
-
CTV Calgary broadcast legend Darrel Janz dies at 83
He inspired thousands of young journalists and continued telling Calgarians' stories until his last days.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge County, nearby municipalities reach new emergency management partnership
Lethbridge County and the towns of Coalhurst, Nobleford and Picture Butte and the village of Barons have signed a new regional emergency management partnership agreement.
-
City of Lethbridge's snow route season begins; crews prepare for arrival of winter weather
As overnight temperatures continue to dip below freezing, the City of Lethbridge has launched its second annual snow route season ahead of winter.
-
Pronghorns athletic program brings back safe ride program with a new name
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorn Athletics Annual Safe Ride Home campaign is making a return this year, but with a new name.
Saskatoon
-
Everything you need to know ahead of Saskatoon’s civic election
With advance polling underway, residents in Saskatoon are choosing who their mayor, city councillors, as well as public and separate school board trustees will be – in the lead up to election day on Nov. 13.
-
Roughriders advance to West Division final with 28-19 win over B.C. Lions
In their first Canadian Football League (CFL) playoff game at home since 2021, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the B.C. Lions 28-19 on Saturday in the West Division semi-final.
-
Sask. father 'not satisfied' with autopsy report, believes son was murdered
A Saskatchewan father is disappointed with the results from an autopsy, conducted on his son's body.
Regina
-
Roughriders advance to West Division final with 28-19 win over B.C. Lions
In their first Canadian Football League (CFL) playoff game at home since 2021, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the B.C. Lions 28-19 on Saturday in the West Division semi-final.
-
Métis Nation Saskatchewan holds fall Legislative Assembly in Regina
The 2024 Fall sitting of the Métis Nation Saskatchewan’s Legislative Assembly took place Saturday in Regina.
-
Where should Canada look to improve its housing situation? The answer may shock you
Housing experts argue widespread adoption of government-supported affordable housing, the growth of alternative models like co-operatives and co-housing, and the increased use of advanced building techniques could all play a role in improving Canada's housing system.
Vancouver
-
Hundreds in B.C. wait for hours to purchase new Canadian coins
A Royal Canadian Mint event at Aberdeen Centre in Richmond, B.C., drew hundreds of people willing to wait in line for a chance to buy new limited edition Canadian coins at face value.
-
‘Potent storm’ expected to hit B.C.’s South Coast
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected on B.C.’s South Coast starting Sunday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Federal mediators on site for negotiations between B.C. port employer and union
Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says federal mediators are standing by and ready to help hammer out a deal in order to avoid a labour disruption at ports across British Columbia.
Vancouver Island
-
Federal mediators on site for negotiations between B.C. port employer and union
Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says federal mediators are standing by and ready to help hammer out a deal in order to avoid a labour disruption at ports across British Columbia.
-
‘Potent storm’ expected to hit B.C.’s South Coast
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected on B.C.’s South Coast starting Sunday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
B.C. port employers release details of final offer to foremen union ahead of lockout
The BC Maritime Employers Association has released the details of its final offer to the union representing more than 700 foremen ahead of a looming lockout on Monday.
Toronto
-
Man in his 40s seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Scarborough.
-
Increased police presence at Brampton Hindu temple after protest
Peel Regional Police say they are investigating an incident during a demonstration at a Hindu temple in Brampton.
-
A list of some Taylor Swift-themed events popping up in Toronto this November
Taylor Swift is taking over Toronto this November. Here are nine Taylor Swift-themed events and activities that are set to pop up in Toronto this month.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Montrealers hope to send premier a message as they vote in English school board elections
Hundreds of Montrealers are heading to the polls Sunday to vote in the English school board elections.
-
Hundreds of Projet Montreal members discuss party's future on heels of Plante announcement
Projet Montreal wrapped up its annual congress on Sunday on the heels of Mayor Valerie Plante's decision to not seek a third mandate.
-
Six vehicles torched in suspected arson in TMR; Montreal police investigating
Montreal police are investigating after several vehicles were set ablaze overnight in the Town of Mount Royal.
Atlantic
-
RCMP investigating after man, woman found dead in home in Yarmouth, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating two suspicious deaths that happened in Yarmouth on Friday.
-
Saint John police searching for inmate who escaped from N.B. correctional facility
The Saint John Police Force asking for help from the public in finding an inmate who escaped from a correctional facility Sunday.
-
'It’s a dream come true': Holt, Liberal cabinet sworn-in to office
Susan Holt, the province's first female premier, and 18 cabinet ministers took the oath of office in the chamber of the legislative assembly Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
'Feeling the loss': Manitoba Interlake community reflects on infant's death after RCMP identify remains
A community in Manitoba’s Interlake region is still in shock after RCMP identified the remains of a baby girl Friday.
-
Bystander shot, 2 men charged in Corydon Avenue fight
Winnipeg police have charged two men in connection with a fight last month.
-
Winnipeg transit union raises concerns over violence after bus driver has gun pointed at him
The executive vice-president of Winnipeg’s transit union is raising concerns over an increase in violent incidents on buses after an operator allegedly had a gun pointed at him early Friday morning in front of police headquarters.
Ottawa
-
Here's how you can watch CTV News at Six on Sundays during the NFL season
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
-
Merivale Fish Market to reopen after fire
The Merivale Fish Market and Seafood Grill is set to reopen its doors after it was forced to temporarily close from a fire last summer.
-
Possible Canada Post strike creating anxiety for Ottawa small businesses
Some Ottawa business owners are fearing the worst about what a Canada Post strike could mean for their bottom line.
Northern Ontario
-
Where should Canada look to improve its housing situation? The answer may shock you
Housing experts argue widespread adoption of government-supported affordable housing, the growth of alternative models like co-operatives and co-housing, and the increased use of advanced building techniques could all play a role in improving Canada's housing system.
-
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
-
Stunt driving stop leads to impaired driving arrest in Cochrane
A traffic stop early Friday morning in Cochrane ended with impaired driving charges, as well as stunt driving.
Barrie
-
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
-
Children's choir sings alongside Gordon Lightfoot recordings
A special Sunday Service was held at St. Paul’s United Church in Orillia Sunday morning to commemorate Gordon Lightfoot and the venue where he began his illustrious career.
-
WWII military vehicle brought back to life
The Friends of the Base Borden Military Museum have been working to restore an 80-year-old military vehicle that served in World War II.
Kitchener
-
Delivery driver succumbs to injuries from collision
A delivery driver has died following a vehicle collision in Woodstock on Thursday.
-
Where should Canada look to improve its housing situation? The answer may shock you
Housing experts argue widespread adoption of government-supported affordable housing, the growth of alternative models like co-operatives and co-housing, and the increased use of advanced building techniques could all play a role in improving Canada's housing system.
-
Clocks fall back an hour as daylight time ends for much of Canada
While the shift to standard time offered many Canadians a chance to sleep an extra hour, it also means darkness will start arriving earlier in the evening.
London
-
Baby in serious condition, investigation underway
The Hanover Police Service is investigating an assault after a baby was left in serious condition.
-
London Special Olympian wins North American Gold Medal
Trailing by four strokes going into the final round, Chris Lauzon knew he had work to do.
-
Delivery driver succumbs to injuries from collision
A delivery driver has died following a vehicle collision in Woodstock on Thursday.
Windsor
-
Serious injuries, impaired charges laid in collision
A single vehicle collision has led to impaired charges and serious injuries in LaSalle.
-
Essex County winemakers granted 'perfect' season by Mother Nature
A combination of warm weather and low amounts of rain has helped Essex County winemakers produce a strong yield.
-
Flu slot and latest COVID-19 vaccine available in Windsor Monday
Pharmacies in the Windsor area will be offering both the flu shot and latest COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday.