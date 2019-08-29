A former Alberta Health Services (AHS) billing clerk pleaded guilty to illegally accessing health information in Red Deer Provincial Court last week.

It was discovered that Rosario Aldave accessed the health records of 52 Albertans without authorization, according to a news release from the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner (OIPC).

AHS launched an internal audit after receiving allegations that Aldave had accessed information without proper authorization.

The audit revealed the breaches by Aldave and were reported to the OIPC in June of 2018.

Charges were laid in July 2019.

After her guilty plea, Aldave was fined $5,000 and banned from accessing health information for one year.

This was the second conviction of its kind under the Health Information Act in 2019 and eleventh overall.