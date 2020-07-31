EDMONTON -- A former Edmonton nightclub employee convicted of sexually assaulting five women is expected to be sentenced today.

Matthew McKnight, who is 33, was accused of sexually assaulting 13 women ranging in age from 17 to 22 between 2010 and 2016.

He pleaded not guilty, but a jury convicted him on five counts.

Court heard McKnight met most of the women in bars and assaulted them at his apartment.

Several victims told court that they have had nightmares, thoughts of suicide and anxiety since they were attacked.

The prosecution has asked for a sentence of 22 1/2 years in prison, while McKnight's lawyer has suggested five to nine years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2020