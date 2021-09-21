Former Leafs winger Zach Hyman ready to start fresh with Connor McDavid's Oilers
Zach Hyman needed a place to train. And he knew just the person to ask.
Having just put pen to paper on a big-money deal with the Edmonton Oilers in free agency following six seasons with his hometown Maple Leafs, Hyman's usual option - Toronto's practice facility - was clearly out of the running.
Shortly after the ink was dry, however, the gritty winger's phone rang.
Connor McDavid was on the line, and before Hyman knew it, he was part of former NHLer Gary Roberts' stable of pros who push each other every summer, including the Oilers' captain and reigning NHL MVP.
“This past year when we played Edmonton nine times was really the first time that I got to see Connor live,” Hyman said looking back at the one-and-done, Canadian-based North Division created because of COVID-19 border restrictions. “You just see bits and pieces and you see the highlights, but then you get to actually play against him and actually see how good he is.”
The 29-year-old was then provided a behind-the-scenes, front-row look at how the game's best player prepares.
“I got to see how hard he works in the gym and how much effort he puts in,” Hyman continued. “It's not just natural ability. It's his drive and determination to continue to push himself and get better.
“Really awesome to see.”
The Oilers open training camp ahead of the 2021-22 season Wednesday with renewed optimism and increased pressure to perform following a string of post-season disappointments.
It's a situation Hyman knows well from his time under Toronto's media spotlight suiting up alongside the likes of Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.
“I actually really enjoy it,” Hyman said of playing in Canada. “I wanted to go to a place that had a similar fan base. Edmonton fans are extremely passionate.”
Hyman, who signed a seven-year, US$38.5-million contract, wouldn't bite when asked at last week's the NHL/NHLPA media tour if he'll be playing on a line with McDavid or Leon Draisaitl, but it's clear he'll once again find himself alongside elite talent.
“I've heard rumblings, but I don't know,” Hyman, a fifth-round pick of the Florida Panthers at the 2010 draft, said with a laugh. “They're so different. Just seeing them in practice, it's crazy how good each of them can be using such different skill sets.”
Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse, who also trains with Roberts north of Toronto in Aurora, Ont., and got to know Hyman this summer, is looking forward to seeing what the University of Michigan product adds to the roster.
“He brings an infectious amount of work that every team needs,” Nurse said. “We have, obviously, a lot of skill, a lot of talent.
“But to have that work ethic added to the fold, and just to push each and every day, I think we're very fortunate to have him.”
The Leafs counted themselves lucky as well after acquiring Hyman in a trade with Florida in 2015 before signing him to an entry-level deal.
He became a full-time NHL player in 2016-17, and put up 21 goals and 16 assists in 51 games in 2019-20 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, shuttering the league before scoring at a 63-point pace last season.
“Everybody knows how I feel about Toronto,” said Hyman, who was part of the group that lost five straight post-season rounds. “It was unfortunate that I wasn't able to have as much team success as I would have liked.”
In a total of 345 regular-season contests with the Leafs, Hyman put up 86 goals and 185 points. He found the back of the net five more times and added eight assists in 33 playoff outings, including one during Toronto's crushing first-round collapse against the Montreal Canadiens in May after leading the series 3-1.
“The opportunity to advance and to do something was right there,” he said. “This year in particular, the loss was extremely tough on everybody. I didn't watch the rest of the playoffs after it.
“I shut down for a couple of weeks and tuned out hockey because of the way we lost, and it was to Montreal ... it was tough.”
But his focus quickly shifted to what was next.
And once it became clear Toronto was no longer an option, Hyman set his sights on Edmonton in unrestricted free agency - and not just because of the opportunity to play McDavid and Draisaitl, who have alternated finishing first and second in NHL scoring the last two campaigns.
“One of the most important things for me with the deal was security,” said Hyman, who has a full no-movement clause for the first five seasons. “Being secure in a city and knowing that no matter what happens, you're not going to have to uproot your young family and move.”
Hyman and wife Alannah, who welcomed their first child last December, got the opportunity to visit Edmonton before he signed, which sealed the deal.
“A lot of people think it was all about money when it wasn't,” he said. “It was really about going to a team, from a hockey standpoint, that had an opportunity to win, going to a team that I believed in.
“And then going to a situation where I wouldn't have to uproot and move my family.”
Hyman followed up the negotiations by getting to work on figuring out where to skate and train the rest of the summer.
He didn't have to go far.
“Just to get to know (McDavid) as a person, get to know Darnell,” Hyman said. “From a comfort level to go to a new team to be able to meet and be comfortable with guys before you go was awesome.”
Now the real work begins.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2021
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Several ridings still too close to call with many mail-in ballots still to be counted
While Canadians didn't have to wait too long on election night to find out who will lead the next government, there are still several individual seats too close to call and it could take a few days to get clear results with many mail-in ballots still to be counted.
Another minority government. Now what?
When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the 2021 federal election, he said it was because he thought Canadians should have their say about where the country is going. Well, voters have spoken, and it's another minority Liberal government. With an almost identical House of Commons heading to Ottawa in terms of seat distribution, leaders are now facing post-election questions about their futures.
Biden congratulates Trudeau on election win
U.S. President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to congratulate his election win and the two leaders plan to meet in person soon, the White House and Prime Minister’s Office said in statements on Tuesday.
Shandro out as Alberta health minister in Kenney cabinet shuffle
Tyler Shandro is no longer Alberta's health minister as part of Premier Jason Kenney's cabinet shuffle on Tuesday afternoon.
Autopsy confirms remains found in Wyoming are Gabby Petito's, FBI says
Autopsy results have confirmed that the remains found Sunday in the Bridger-Teton National Forest are those of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman who disappeared while on a trip exploring national parks with her fiancé, according to the FBI in Denver.
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake causes some damage in Australia
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake caused some damage in suburban Melbourne on Wednesday in an unusually powerful temblor for Australia.
Elections Canada 'sorry' people didn't vote because of long lineups
Many older voters, parents with young children and Canadians with disabilities didn't vote because of long lineups at their voting sites, with Elections Canada apologizing for the wait but saying there was little else they could do in a pandemic.
O'Toole triggers campaign review after loss, saying no one more disappointed than him
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he's triggered a review looking into his party's election loss, underscoring that he's committed to making sure the Tories are battle-ready for the next one.
Afghan family seeks justice after deadly incident at Kabul airport
A month after a dramatic and harrowing scene at the Kabul airport that saw hundreds of Afghans chasing a U.S. military aircraft -- some clinging to its sides – at least one family is seeking justice for a loved one who fell to their death.
Calgary
-
Tyler Shandro resigns as Alberta health minister, moves to labour and immigration
Premier Jason Kenney swapped Tyler Shandro and Jason Copping's portfolios in a mid-afternoon cabinet shuffle Tuesday.
-
Calgary man wanted in sexual assault of 13-year-old arrested in Ontario
A Calgary man wanted on a sexual assault case involving a 13-year-old girl has been captured.
-
Kevin Stanfield named weather anchor and chief meteorologist for CTV News at 5 and 6
Kevin Stanfield has been named the weekday weather anchor and chief meteorologist for CTV Calgary News at 5, 6 and 11:30, succeeding the venerable David Spence, who is retiring after more than 40 years at the station.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier says mostly maskless PPC rally in Saskatoon 'unfortunate'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says “it’s unfortunate” that people who attended the People’s Party of Canada election headquarters in Saskatoon flaunted the province’s mask mandate.
-
Saskatoon voter frustrated over accessibility issues at polling station
A Saskatoon man says his polling station wasn’t set up for him to enter in his wheelchair despite being led to believe it was accessible.
-
Saskatoon police 'concerned' there may be other victims after alleged sexual assault
Following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service sex crimes unit, a 60-year-old man has been charged with sexual assualt.
Regina
-
'Devious Licks': Latest TikTok trend targets school bathrooms in Regina
From stolen urinal attempts to missing soap dispensers, washrooms in Regina schools have become the target of the latest TikTok challenge.
-
Sask. reports record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations for 3rd straight day; 4 children hospitalized
Saskatchewan broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, marking the third straight day the province has done so.
-
'The most pointless election': Sask. Premier responds to federal election results
After yesterday's election, Premier Scott Moe is calling the election “pointless” and wants Justin Trudeau to get to work addressing the real issues facing Canadians.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
New Brunswick reports 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, active cases rise to 509
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 40 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 509.
-
'I don't want to see other people go through it': Growing pressure on N.S. government to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for health-care workers
With mandatory vaccines looking more and more likely for healthcare workers in Nova Scotia, union reps say government will have to provide alternatives for workers who can't -- or won't -- get the shot.
Vancouver
-
Secrecy over B.C.'s true number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients
The number of British Columbians in hospital due to COVID-19 is a tightly-held secret, as the province removes those who are no longer infectious from the tally – even though those individuals may spend months in treatment.
-
Candidates in razor-thin B.C. races could be waiting days for mail-in results
The Election Day results in three B.C. ridings are so close the candidates may be waiting for days while mail-in ballots are verified and counted.
-
B.C.'s provincial health officer pleads with pregnant women to get vaccinated
A number of unvaccinated pregnant women are battling COVID-19 in B.C. intensive care units, health officials revealed Tuesday while pushing for expectant mothers to get immunized.
Northern Ontario
-
Political science professor weighs in on election results
With the exception of Sault Ste. Marie, which is still up in the air, Monday's election in northern Ontario left the same parties in charge of the same ridings.
-
Timmins International Peace Park celebrates cultural diversity
A result of a wide variety of community partnerships, the Schumacher Lions Club unveiled its International Peace Park on Tuesday, a show of celebration for the city's cultural diversity.
-
Northeastern communities roll out vaccine policies for municipal workers
Proof of the COVID-19 vaccination is soon to be the new normal across Ontario and for some of the major hubs in the northeast region, it’s key for their employment.
Winnipeg
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Large fire burning in Brandon condo building
Brandon fire and emergency crews are battling a blaze at a condo building that broke out Tuesday night.
-
Manitoba riding continues to be unclaimed, votes are neck and neck
At the end of the day Monday, one Manitoba riding remained unclaimed in the federal election. That result has not changed late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Cyclist completes cross-Canada ride raising awareness of mental health crisis in Manitoba community
A cyclist who has been riding across Canada to raise awareness of the youth mental health crisis in a Manitoba community is back home, but says his journey is far from complete.
Vancouver Island
-
'Think about your family': Vancouver Island mother urges vaccinations after husband hospitalized with COVID-19
Miranda Mellor is speaking out after her 39-year-old, vaccine-hesitant husband ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria for treatment of COVID-19.
-
Vancouver Island adds 61 new COVID-19 cases, as influx delays surgeries
There are now 5,282 active COVID-19 cases in B.C., including 619 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.
-
Initial repairs nearly complete after undersea cables that power Vancouver Island damaged: BC Hydro
BC Hydro says it's still hard at work repairing damage to underwater cables that bring electricity to Vancouver Island.
Toronto
-
Important things to know with hours until Ontario's vaccine certificate program
Ontario's vaccine certificate program comes into effect tomorrow and there are some important things to know about how it will work.
-
A new tool is helping Ontarians easily show their proof of vaccination starting tomorrow
Add your vaccination status to your iPhone in three easy steps.
-
Toronto about to be hit with 'significant rainfall' as multi-day storm moves in
Environment Canada is warning that some parts of the city could see up to 75mm of rain and that thunderstorms and flooding are a possibility.
Montreal
-
Quebec considering special law to prevent anti-vax protesters from blocking access to hospitals, schools
Quebec premier François Legault said it’s 'unacceptable' that people have been protesting against the vaccine passport outside hospitals and schools recently and said the province could turn to the law to put an end to these demonstrations.
-
'Can't take it anymore': Operating-room nurses at Lakeshore Hospital stage sit-in, refusing move to ICU
Operating-room nurses at Lakeshore Hospital staged a sit-in Tuesday morning, saying they’ve been made to work nearly around the clock and want to refuse a move to further skeleton staffing.
-
French-language minister calls for calm as Bill 96 consultations begin
Quebec Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette called for calm Tuesday morning in his remarks before the start of consultations on language law Bill 96.
London
-
London Police confirm, incidents where guns are being discharged more common
If it seems like more guns are being used in London this year, it’s because they are.
-
Election reaction, deja vu?
Much of the same in the London-area ridings following Monday night's federal election.
-
Proof of vaccination requirement starts Wednesday, are Londoners ready?
Starting Wednesday, residents will need to show a proof of vaccination to access non-essential businesses in Ontario including nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms and restaurants.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region businesses preparing for vaccine passport launch
Businesses and municipal facilities across Waterloo Region are preparing for the launch of Ontario's vaccine passports on Wednesday.
-
Kitchener-Conestoga, Kitchener South-Hespeler ridings still too close to call
Nearly 24 hours after the election polls closed, two ridings in Waterloo Region are still too close to call.
-
Federal election results from Waterloo Region and area
Here are the federal election results for Waterloo Region and the surrounding area.