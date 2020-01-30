EDMONTON -- A former Misericordia Community Hospital employee was fined $3,000 after she admitted to illegally accessing health records hundreds of times.

Amanda Vandenberg, who was a secretary at the hospital, admitted she accessed the records of 16 people 465 times.

She received a $3,000 fine and was placed on probation for one year, where she won't have access to health information.

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner began in November 2017.

Charges were laid in June 2019.