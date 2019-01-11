Former United Conservative Party MLA for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, Don MacIntyre appeared in Red Deer court Friday.

MacIntyre was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference for incidents that happened in Sylvan Lake between January 2010 and December 2011.

The victim was 10 years old at the time.

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference against a person under the age of 16.

The sexual assault charge has been withdrawn.

With files from Tyson Fedor