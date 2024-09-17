Former Oilers assistant GM Brad Holland follows his father out the door in Edmonton

EDMONTON
    The NHL's Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday that assistant general manager Brad Holland is leaving the club.

    The move comes almost three months after the departure of former Oilers general manager Ken Holland, Brad's father.

    Oilers chief executive officer and president of hockey operations Jeff Jackson said in a statement that Brad Holland and the team parted ways so Holland could "explore other opportunities."

    Holland, 43, joined the Oilers as a scout in 2019. He was promoted to assistant GM in July 2022.

    He had a hand in building the team that advanced to Game 7 of the 2023-24 Stanley Cup final before losing to the Florida Panthers.

    The Oilers hired former Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman to replace Ken Holland on July 1.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.

