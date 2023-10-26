Former Oilers tough guy Zack Kassian retires after 12 NHL seasons

He was a fan-favourite in Edmonton – a man with wide eyes, fast skates and scary fists – but Zack Kassian officially said goodbye to NHL hockey Thursday.

"Sending well wishes and a big congrats," the Edmonton Oilers wrote on X along with a picture of the big forward celebrating a goal while sporting Wolverine-like facial hair.

Kassian, 32, played 12 years in the NHL, seven of them in Edmonton, where he recorded the majority of his 203 career points including back-to-back 15 goal seasons.

"To play in the NHL is one thing, but to make a 12-year career of it is pretty special," Kassian told the NHL Players' Association.

"From coaches to equipment staff and fellow players I've met along the way, I've made so many relationships that are going to last a lifetime."

After being drafted by Buffalo and also playing for the Vancouver Canucks, Kassian was traded to the Oilers in 2015 after struggling with substance abuse in Montreal.

He has since spoken openly about going to rehab, getting sober and rebuilding his career in the Alberta capital.

Kassian was dealt to Arizona at the 2022 NHL draft so the team could free up cap space.

"Obviously they threw out a lifeline for me in the beginning of my stay here. So a lot of good memories, a lot of good friends, lifelong friends," he said last year when he returned to Edmonton as a member of the Coyotes.

"I have a lot of good memories here. Both my kids were born here."

Kassian also recorded 913 penalty minutes in the NHL and was widely regarded as one of the most feared enforcers of his time.

"Really enjoyed coaching Kass. Obviously he came to us and kinda rebuilt his career over time," Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft said last year.

"Always somebody who worked very hard, was in elite shape. He's someone that I enjoyed being around. He was a good Oiler."

Kassian played 51 games last year for the Coyotes, scoring two goals, before his contract was bought out by the team in June.

Edmonton Oilers right wing Zack Kassian, left, celebrates a goal by center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)