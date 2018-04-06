The former co-owner of a downtown venue that closed in late 2017 amid controversy over allegations of harassment has been charged with sexual assault.

CTV News has learned James Leder, 37, has been charged with sexual assault.

On November 19, 2017, Brittany Lyne Rudyck posted on Facebook, accusing one of the owners of the venue of groping her while drunk. The allegations in her post dated back to March of that year.

Leder is scheduled to appear in court on April 24.