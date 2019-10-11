The former peace officer found guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman after an off-duty traffic stop has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Paul Derksen, 53, convinced a woman to get into his vehicle after he pulled her over in the area of 91 Street and Anthony Henday Drive in June 2017.

Derksen then drove her to the Northlands parking lot and sexually assaulted her.

Both testified during the trial, where the judge told Derksen his version of events was "simply not credible."

Derksen was found guilty of all charges Oct. 1 and sentenced to five years in prison Friday.