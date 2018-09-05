

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A former superintendent with the Pembina Hills School Board has been charged for allegedly defrauding the board of thousands of dollars.

On September 9, 2017, Barrhead RCMP received a complaint that a former employee submitted more than $18,000 in fraudulent claims to the school board between November 2014 and January 2017.

Busby resident Colleen Symyrozum-Watt was arrested June 25 on two charges of each fraud over $5,000 and fraud under $5,000. She was also charged with criminal breach of trust.

The charges come more than a year after complaints were first made to the school board.

According to Pembina Hills Public Schools, chair Jennifer Tuininga received allegations of bullying and harassment by the former superintendent in January 2017 under the Whistleblower Protection Act.

An investigation of the allegations was completed in July 2017 and found, in addition to confirmation of the first allegations, Symyrozum-Watt had breached contractual, school board and administrative requirements related to vacation days, expenses, per diems and nepotism.

The board followed the recommendation to terminate her contract July 31, 2017.

The two-person committee originally tasked with investigating the school board’s allegations was also tasked to file these complaints with the RCMP, College of Alberta School Superintendents and Alberta Education’s Office of the Registrar.

Symyrozum-Watt is scheduled to appear in Barrhead Provincial Court on September 11.