Former premier Rachel Notley stepping down as leader of Alberta NDP

Rachel Notley, the former premier of Alberta, is stepping down as leader of the province's Opposition NDP.

Notley says there will now be a race to replace her, and she plans to stay in the job until a new leader is picked.

Notley says she may or may not remain as the member for Edmonton-Strathcona until her term ends in 2027.

And she hasn’t ruled out running again for the NDP.

Notley has been the party's leader for almost a decade.

In 2015, she led the NDP to its first-ever majority government in Alberta, defeating the Progressive Conservatives and ending their 44-year dynasty.

More coming.