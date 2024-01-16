Former premier Rachel Notley stepping down as leader of Alberta NDP

EDMONTON
    Rachel Notley gives her concession speech in Edmonton on Monday May 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
    Rachel Notley, the former premier of Alberta, is stepping down as leader of the province's Opposition NDP.

    Notley says there will now be a race to replace her, and she plans to stay in the job until a new leader is picked.

    Notley says she may or may not remain as the member for Edmonton-Strathcona until her term ends in 2027.

    And she hasn’t ruled out running again for the NDP.

    Notley has been the party's leader for almost a decade.

    In 2015, she led the NDP to its first-ever majority government in Alberta, defeating the Progressive Conservatives and ending their 44-year dynasty.

