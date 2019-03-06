A man who was accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague at Edmonton’s maximum security men’s prison has been charged.

Graham Trevor Spilsbury, 50, faces charges of sexual assault and assault with a weapon. He has been released on a promise to appear.

The charges follow alleged abuse by numerous Edmonton Institution officers for years. Edmonton Police Service was notified of the allegations by Correctional Service Canada in the fall of 2017.

In the spring of 2018, four female guards filed a $43.4 million lawsuit against their employer and union, claiming the CSC did not help them or protect them from being harassed.

The women, left unidentified in a statement of claim, said their workplace was “rife with discrimination, harassment, bullying, abuse of authority, and sexual assault.”

One woman claimed a senior individual stirred drinks for her and other female officers with his penis, and exposed himself in the office.

The statement also alleged the senior employee and a second male officer waterboarded, choked and handcuffed the complainant.

EPS continues to investigate.