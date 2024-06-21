Former soccer goalkeeper identified as motorcycle crash victim

A former Canadian Premier League goalkeeper has been identified as the man who died in a motorcycle crash in Edmonton Thursday night.

Dylon Powley, 27, crashed his motorcycle in southwest Edmonton.

Police believe he lost control before crashing and say no other vehicles were involved.

He had just turned onto northbound James Mowatt Trail from eastbound 41 Avenue SW and accelerated, investigators say. He struck a curb on the east side of the roadway and lost control.

He died on scene.

Police are not considering speed a factor at this time but continue to investigate.

Powley played for FC Edmonton and Atletico Ottawa. He also played youth and college soccer in Edmonton.

Tributes for the former goalkeeper poured in Friday afternoon.

"The Canada Soccer community mourns the loss of 27 year-old referee, Dylon Powley," Canada Soccer posted on X.

"The @AlbertaSoccer community is deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of former FC Edmonton and Calgary Foothills goalkeeper Dylon Powley," Alberta Soccer posted on X.

"With heavy hearts, we are saddened to learn of the death of former @GriffinsSoccer goalkeeper Dylon Powley," MacEwan University said.

Multiple fatal motorcycle crashes

According to Edmonton Police Service, four of 14 fatal collisions in 2024 have involved motorcycles, which is more than has been counted by June 11 in any of the previous four years.

A motorcyclist died in a crash in Bonnie Doon earlier in the week, on Anthony Henday Drive in mid-June, and on Stadium Road at the beginning of the month.

"At the beginning of the season we always see gravel accidents and they can typically be fatal," Ashlee Taylor with One Broken Biker said.

"This is just a freak thing that is happening."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nav Sangha