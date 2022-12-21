Former Strathcona County employee accused of spending $16K of public money

A man who worked for Strathcona County faces charges of theft and fraud, Mounties announced on Wednesday.

"It is alleged that David Churchill used public funds to purchase items that he converted to his own use and submitted fraudulent expense claims," Const. Chantelle Kelly told reporters during a news conference.

"The items that were purchased were for his farm and also items for his personal use. The total value of the loss was over $16,000."

Churchill, 44, served as the director of the county's agriculture and transportation department, according to chief commissioner Darrel Reid.

Reid says the county reported Churchill to police in June after its processes triggered a deeper look in the late spring.

"The internal investigation was already started within an hour of that information becoming available," he said on Tuesday. "As we brought in an expert investigator to assist our teams, and more information was uncovered, I would say literally as quickly as possible the RCMP were engaged in the investigation."

Within weeks, the county made a decision about Churchill's employment, Reid added. He said any further detail about that process was confidential.

Churchill also faces one count of uttering a forged document.

He is due in Sherwood Park provincial court on Feb. 1.

According to Reid, the review of the county's systems has led the executive to believe "the events are isolated in nature" but some processes have been "tightened" to ensure no similar incidents happen again.

"I can sincerely say I feel very confident about the processes that are in place and the results of all the looks – both internal and external – that have happened, not just as a result of this, but the ongoing processes that we use as well."

He promised the county would be as transparent as it could be in the future, including about improvements it makes.

The agriculture and transportation services department, as it existed under Churchill, no longer exists, Reid said.