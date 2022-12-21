Former Strathcona County employee charged with fraud, theft

A man who worked for Strathcona County faces charges of theft and fraud, Mounties announced on Wednesday.

David Churchill, 44, also faces one count of uttering a forged document.

The county's chief commissioner says it reported Churchill in June after hearing "there were concerns."

"We also briefed Council as soon as we could and they in turn took immediate action and ordered an independent, forensic audit," Darrell Reid said in a statement Wednesday morning.

"The auditors reported directly to Council, not to Administration. The audit findings were presented to Council in November and due to the ongoing RCMP investigation as well as privacy considerations were not disclosed publicly," added Mayor Rod Frank.

"We will have no further comments while the matter is under judicial process.”

Churchill is due in Sherwood Park provincial court on Feb. 1.

He had been the director of the county's agriculture and transportation department.

Reid said it was the county's system of checks and balances which lead to them learning about Churchill's alleged fraud.

He added a review of those systems has led the county's executive to believe "the events are isolated in nature" but some processes have been "tightened" to ensure no similar incidents happen again.

RCMP are scheduled to speak more about the matter Wednesday morning.

More to come…