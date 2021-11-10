Former student says U of A knew of sex assault allegations against drama teacher

Edmonton -

A former student of a University of Alberta drama professor accused of sexually assaulting a teen actress says the school was aware of those allegations for more than a decade and did nothing.

Patrick Howarth, 49, is charged with sexually assaulting and exploiting a 16-year-old girl with whom he worked at the Citadel Theatre in 2006.

Andrea Perry was at the university in 2012 where Howarth was her stage fight coach.

She says she was rehearsing for a production on campus in 2009 when she said Howarth, who was in charge of stage combat for the show, became frustrated with her sword technique.

“He came up behind me…and he thrusted his pelvis into my buttocks…to show me…that’s how to lead with my hips,” she said.

“I proceeded to get upset and I began to cry…and he backed off.”

Perry also says Howarth tried to initiate an intimate relationship with her in 2010. She says she’s taken her story to Edmonton police who are investigating.

‘IT’S HEARTBREAKING’

Perry is not the only person unsurprised at the charges against Howarth.

Zoe Glassman graduated from the school’s fine arts program in 2014 and says she’s been friends with Howarth’s accuser since high school.

“It’s heartbreaking that my friend doesn’t work in theatre anymore, because she was amazing,” she said.

She was admitted to the bachelor of fine arts program in 2011 and found herself in a class with Howarth as an instructor after he was brought in by an older professor to help teach stage combat.

Glassman says she contacted the chair of the drama department about his alleged offences in 2006 twice: once to an interim chair in 2011 and again to the current chair, Melanie Dreyer-Lude, in 2018.

She says those efforts didn’t result in any action.

“I think it’s important for the public to understand that this is not the first time that the drama department was told about concerns regarding Patrick Howarth and his conduct in the past.”

‘A SAFE ENVIRONMENT’

The university issued a statement after Howarth was arrested, saying it was “deeply dismayed” by the accusations and acknowledging that he “has been involved” with the drama department in the past.

The school couldn’t say the last time Howarth was physically instructing in a class setting but several current students list studying under Howarth on their resumes.

Howarth himself is registered as a graduate student at the university.

An alumnus of the drama program told CTV News that Howarth has been on campus even after he was arrested, a situation that made several students “uncomfortable.”

The university’s dean of students wouldn’t answer any specific questions regarding Howarth or about what the school knew before his arrest, citing privacy reasons.

He says the program is safe for students.

“I can tell them, when they go to class, they will find a safe environment,” said Andre Costopoulos.

Howarth did not respond to requests for comment from CTV News.

None of the allegations involving Howarth have been tested or proven in court.

With files from Dan Grummett