Nearly a week after a UCP MLA in central Alberta announced he was resigning from politics, a publication ban on criminal charges he is facing was lifted.

On Friday, a judge in Red Deer lifted a publication ban on charges laid against former UCP MLA Don MacIntyre.

MacIntyre has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. He first appeared in court on the charges on February 1, a day before he stepped down from the UCP caucus.

UCP leader Jason Kenney released a statement Friday morning after the publication ban was lifted, saying he was “shocked and disgusted” to hear about the charges filed against his former UCP colleague.

Kenney said MacIntyre contacted UCP House Leader Jason Nixon on Friday, February 2, and said he was resigning from the legislature over the charges. Kenney’s statement went on to say MacIntyre told Nixon the charges were subject to a publication ban – and party lawyers supported an application to lift the ban.

In the last few days, MacIntyre stepped down from politics altogether – leaving his seat for Innisfail – Sylvan Lake vacant.

The alleged offences reportedly took place at some point between 2010 and 2011, against a girl under the age of 16.

MacIntyre is scheduled to appear in court again on February 15.

