Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Former Wetaskiwin councillor found not guilty of sexual assault charges
Joe Branco, 57, is seen in an undated photo obtained by CTV News. Supplied.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 10:40AM MST
A former Wetaskiwin city councillor who was charged with sexual assault while in office has been found not guilty.
Joe Branco was charged in May 2017 for allegations regarding events that happened between July 2011 and December 2014.
On Jan. 17, 2019, he was found not guilty.
Branco served as a councillor for 10 years until July 2017.