

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A former Wetaskiwin city councillor who was charged with sexual assault while in office has been found not guilty.

Joe Branco was charged in May 2017 for allegations regarding events that happened between July 2011 and December 2014.

On Jan. 17, 2019, he was found not guilty.

Branco served as a councillor for 10 years until July 2017.