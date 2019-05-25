Hundreds gathered at Fort Edmonton Park on Saturday to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Fort Edmonton Park hosted a barbecue feast, wine tasting, Indigenous drumming and tours of four new projects happening on site.

One organizer said the park has earned a special reputation with many people over the years.

“It’s overwhelming just to spend time with the people who were here right from the beginning,” Janet Tryhuba, executive director of the Fort Edmonton Foundation, told CTV News. “People who the very earliest people who worked here—and they still love and adore this place.”

She said the park keeps many “grounded to where our roots have all been started, where it all began, and why people felt it was important in the first place to recreate our earliest history.”

The anniversary party coincided with a book launch for Our Living History: The First Fifty Years of the Fort Edmonton Foundation, which details the history of the park.

Contents of a 1967 time capsule that was unburied in the park on May 22 were also put on display at the anniversary.