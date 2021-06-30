EDMONTON -- After a three year renovation Fort Edmonton Park is ready to welcome back visitors starting Thursday.

The changes include a new front entry plaza, a larger 1920s style midway featuring a new ferris wheel, and a new Indigenous Peoples Experience.

The exhibit was created in partnership with the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations and the Metis Nations of Alberta with the goal of educating Albertans about Indigenous History.

“It’s a transformative experience, it really immerses the guests into then narratives of our First Nations and Metis people who have traversed these lands for centuries. It’s their stories, and we are just facilitating the space for those stories can be told,” said Renee Williams, Senior Vice-President at Fort Edmonton Management Company.

The park is also looking to become an evening destination.

“We are looking to do some burger and midway nights,” said Williams. “We’re aiming to do that Thursdays throughout the rest of the summer.”

The park is hoping to have live music during the summer.

With provincial COVID-19 restrictions changing, there are various venues at the park that will once again be available for rent.

“We’ve had so much interest from the public already,” said Williams. “Birthday parties, retirements, team building opportunities for businesses.”

Visitors won’t have to wear masks on the grounds, but are still required to wear masks if riding the train, street car or carriage.

Tickets for Fort Edmonton Park can be purchased online.