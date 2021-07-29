EDMONTON -- The Fort McMurray SPCA (FMSPCA) is hoping to raise a minimum of $50,000 as its shelter reaches capacity.

The FMSPCA is currently sheltering more than 80 animals and needs financial assistance in order to provide vulnerable animals with the medical care and shelter they need.

FMSPCA says COIVD-19 has caused financial strain due to the mandatory cancellation of its various fundraising events.

“Unfortunately, as with most organizations and businesses, the past 18 months have been a very trying time financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the FMSPCA.

In 2020, FMSPCA housed more than 602 animals, spayed and neutered more than 400 animals, and treated 19 animals in need of emergency medical procedures. Many of those animals were pets whose owners were fleeing from domestic abuse, according to the FMSPACA.

The shelter says it is still planning to go ahead with some fundraisers on a smaller scale, but due to an increase in animals that require medical assistance as a result of abuse and abandonment, the FMSPCA is also asking the public to help raise funds.

The FMSPCA is also looking for pet food and supplies donations. Currently, $5,251 of the needed $50,000 has been raised.

Anyone available to donate can visit the FMSPCA donation page.