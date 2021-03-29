EDMONTON -- A break and enter at a business in Fort McMurray is under investigation by Wood Buffalo RCMP.

On March 18, a break and enter occurred to a business near the intersection of Grenfell Crescent and Gregoire Drive. Mounties believe the time of the actual incident to be between the hours of 12 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. March 18.

Wood Buffalo RCMP say their Forensic Identification Section is engaged and providing assistance in the investigation.

According to a news release sent on Monday, police are asking for the public’s assistance in reporting any suspicious individuals or behaviour that may have been observed in the area during the times noted.

Police are also requesting anyone or businesses with possible video surveillance or dash camera recordings to review any footage from early morning March 18.

Anyone with information is asked by RCMP to contact them at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).