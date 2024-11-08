EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Fort McMurray education workers serve 72-hour strike notice over wages

    An empty teacher's desk is pictured at the front of an empty classroom on Sept. 5, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward) An empty teacher's desk is pictured at the front of an empty classroom on Sept. 5, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
    Education workers represented by two unions in Fort McMurray have served a 72-hour strike to the Catholic and public school divisions.

    Workers represented by CUPE Locals 2545 and 2559 will start picketing at 7:45 a.m. near Dr. K.A. Clark Public School and Lady of Rivers Catholic School on Nov. 13, according to a news release.

    The workers will be picketing on Nov. 14 as well but at a different location that hasn’t been disclosed yet. The union says starting Nov. 18, picketing will start rotating through different schools with a new location daily.

    The public school district delivered a lockout notice to CUPE Local 2545, representing 300 members, hours before the strike notice was served. Friday afternoon, public school board trustees voted to lock out education support workers.

    The Alberta Labour Relations Board says while employees are not working or entitled to pay during a lockout, they are still considered employees and can’t be terminated. 

    One week ago support staff voted on recommendations proposed by the Disputes Inquiry Board. CUPE Local 2545 president Lymm Fleet says members haven't had a raise in almost 10 years and the recommendations would leave many members “below the poverty line.”

    Fleet is urging parents, supporters and the community in Fort McMurray to contact the public school board trustees to encourage them to vote against a lockout.

    “The rolling strikes will no doubt create a disruption for families. However, rolling strikes also mean that our most vulnerable students won’t fall behind,” said CUPE Local 2559 president Danielle Danis.

    “They will still get socialization, education, and care on the days we are not picketing. A lockout would rob children of the services they need for an undetermined length of time. This would be chaotic for families.”

