Fort McMurray man charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement

RCMP in Fort McMurray have charged a 37-year-old man with sexual assault among other charges.

The investigation into a sexual assault complaint began July 28, when Wood Buffalo RCMP officers and investigators responded to it.

The Fort McMurray man, who was released from custody on an undertaking, faces charges of sexual assault, forcible confinement, extortion without firearm, intimidation of a justice system participant and uttering threats. He is due to appear in a Fort McMurray court in October.

RCMP continue to investigate the case.