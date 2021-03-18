EDMONTON -- An off-road vehicle rollover on Monday in the Fort McMurray area resulted in the death of a man.

Wood Buffalo RCMP responded at 11:45 p.m. on Monday to a 911 call after an off-road vehicle rolled over approximately three kilometres south of Highway 69 and Highway 63, on an off-road trail nearly one kilometre west of Hangingstone River.

A Fort McMurray 27-year-old man was operating an off-road side-by-side vehicle on a trail with a 38-year-old passenger also from Fort McMurray.

RCMP said in a press release that the trail was icy due to melting snow during the day which froze over when temperatures dropped at nightfall.

EMS, fire, Local HERO Medevac, and Wood Buffalo RCMP responded to the rollover.

The 38-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said.

Wood Buffalo RCMP’s investigation is ongoing.