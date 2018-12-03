A minor hockey coach in Fort McMurray has been charged with a number of sexual offences.

Steven Charles Adams, 31, was charged with child luring, sexual assault and sexual exploitation, RCMP said.

Police said the charges come from misconduct allegations when Adams was a volunteer coach with Fort McMurray Minor Hockey this year.

Anyone with information about the sexual offences is asked to call RCMP at 780-788-4000 or 1-800-222-8477.