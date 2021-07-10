EDMONTON -- A motorcyclist sustained minor injuries after beinginvolved in a hit-and-run in Fort McMurray.

According to RCMP, the motorcycle was struck by a dark blue GMC Acadia SUV that left the scene of the accident. The incident occurred at the intersection of Confederation Way and Prospect Drive around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Wood Buffalo RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 780-788-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.