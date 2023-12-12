EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Fort McMurray Mounties seeking help in suspicious death case

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

    Police in Fort McMurray believe a suspicious death and a vehicle fire are connected.

    Officers were called to the death on Parsons Access Road near Highway 63 at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday.

    Shortly after, another call came in for a vehicle fire on Tower Road.

    "Wood Buffalo RCMP are currently investigating the incidents and are requesting public assistance in the matter," Const. Kelsey Davidge wrote in a news release.

    "Anyone who may have witnessed these events or who have footage, be it dashcam or otherwise, that may be linked to these events is asked to please come forth."

    Police did not provide a name, age or gender of the person who was killed or release any information about arrests or suspects.

    Investigators can be reached by calling RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire

    Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?

    New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

    Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years

    Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News