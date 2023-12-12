Fort McMurray Mounties seeking help in suspicious death case

Police in Fort McMurray believe a suspicious death and a vehicle fire are connected.

Officers were called to the death on Parsons Access Road near Highway 63 at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Shortly after, another call came in for a vehicle fire on Tower Road.

"Wood Buffalo RCMP are currently investigating the incidents and are requesting public assistance in the matter," Const. Kelsey Davidge wrote in a news release.

"Anyone who may have witnessed these events or who have footage, be it dashcam or otherwise, that may be linked to these events is asked to please come forth."

Police did not provide a name, age or gender of the person who was killed or release any information about arrests or suspects.

Investigators can be reached by calling RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).