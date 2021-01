EDMONTON -- Two people were shot in Fort McMurray Saturday evening.

Both were taken to hospital and expected to live.

Mounties say gunshots near 111 Charles Ave. were reported around 7:30 p.m.

RCMP don't believe the incident was random, and are calling it attempted murder.

Anyone with information are asked to call Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.