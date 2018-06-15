Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Fort Rd. closed following collision involving motorcycle
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 12:17PM MDT
Edmonton Police have closed a section of Fort Road in both directions, after two vehicles collided late Friday morning.
Police said a motorcycle was northbound on Fort Road, at a high rate of speed, and collided with another vehicle in the area of 133 Avenue.
The male driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
The EPS Major Collision Investigations Section is investigating.
